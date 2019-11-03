1 man dead and 1 woman injured after North Philadelphia shooting

Two people shot and one of them killed, while police look for the gunman.

“She told them that she had heard a knock at the door and let the male in,” Captain Thomas Davidson, of the Philadelphia Police Department said.

A man is dead and a woman shot at North 28th Street.

Exactly what happened next is sketchy, but what is clear is the man came in blasting.

Police say a 35-year-old man upstairs was shot multiple times. The woman, also about 35-years, who let him in the house was shot twice before she ran out onto North 28th Street near Susquehanna on what was a quiet Sunday night, after dinner. Police say fire trucks arrived next.

“They were met by a female that had been shot,” Captain Davidson said.

A man is dead and a woman shot at North 28th Street.

Advertisement

Captain Davidson says a small fire was ignited by candles that were burning.

“We don’t know if it was intentional or during the act,” Captain Davidson went on.

Police rushed both victims to the hospital. The man died. The woman is in stable condition.

Some people didn’t want to be seen talking on camera.

“Do you know what happened?” asked FOX 29’s Joyce Evans.

“I don’t. You have no idea, these days,” said one person. “So now we gotta go to the hospital to see what we can do for our loved ones.”

“I’m ready to pack my clothes and leave now,” exclaimed Katrice Taggert. “There’s no remorse. It’s just happening everyday now.”