1 man is dead and 2 teens injured after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Three people were shot and one is dead in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night.

Officials said police responded to the intersection of South 51st Street and Chester Avenue just after 9:30 Monday night.

When they arrived to the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old shot in a vehicle which had crashed. The male was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was then that two other shooting victims were found in a car at South 52nd Street and Pine Street. A 14-year-old male was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia sufferingwith a gunshot wound to the torso. He was listed as stable.

A 17-year-old male was taken to Presbyterian with a gunshot wound to the face. He is in critical condition.

Police believe all three were shot at 51st and Chester.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

