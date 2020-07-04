1 man killed, 4 others injured in Northern Liberties accident

article

One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, police say.

Police responded to numerous calls regarding a traffic accident at North 5th Street and Spring Garden just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found two vehicles with heavy damage and five people injured. One unidentified man was unresponsive with head injuries and laying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities stated.

In a preliminary investigation, officials determined a 27-year-old man was driving east on Spring Garden when he reportedly struck an SUV heading north on 5th Street. The second vehicle reportedly lost control and struck the pedestrian.

One of the passengers in the second vehicle, a 25-year-old male, was ejected from that SUV. He and the 25-year-old driver were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The 27-year-old driver of the first vehicle and a female passenger were taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities say. Officials say the driver appeared to be impaired and is in police custody at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

