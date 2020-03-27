1 person dies in Moorestown house fire, officials say

article

Officials say one person was killed a house fire in Moorestown, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out on Moore Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy smoke. No word on the victim’s identity at this time

A cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

