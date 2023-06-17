1 PSP trooper fatally shot, 2nd trooper wounded in central Pennsylvania; suspect killed: officials

article

Two state troopers were shot, one of whom was killed, in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, authorities said.

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said one trooper encountered an armed person sometime around 12:45 Saturday afternoon near Mifflintown in Juniata County.

The trooper was shot and wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. The trooper was said to have serious injuries.

Authorities said the suspect was located at about 2:45 p.m. in Walker Township. Troopers and the suspect fired at each other. One trooper and the suspect were shot and killed.

While there is no threat to the public, officials were urging people to avoid the area.

The president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, David Kennedy, issued this statement:

"Pennsylvania has lost one hero while another fights for his life. The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever."

Governor Josh Shapiro traveled to the hospital where the wounded trooper was being treated.

The shooting follows an officer-involved shooting Friday in Allentown, in which a Pennsylvania State trooper fired their weapon, hitting a motorist during a traffic stop.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.