1 woman dies in South Philadelphia residence fire

News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - One woman has died after a fire broke out in a private residence in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of South Clarion Street Sunday night, just before 9:45.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze at the dwelling.

According to authorities, after the fire was out, firefighters found an 84-year-old woman inside the building.

The woman was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.