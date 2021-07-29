10-year-old boy reported missing in Upper Darby after leaving home Wednesday night

article

Police in Upper Darby Township are searching for a 10-year-old boy who they say left his home Wednesday night after an argument with his sister and has not been seen since.

Kasim Paige left his home on Sellers Avenue in the Bywood section of Upper Darby around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, according to police.

Kasim's foster mother told detectives that he frequents playgrounds and libraries, and enjoys riding SEPTA buses and trains.

Paige is described as 4-foot-8, 92 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a tan shirt with "Slam Dunk" written on the front, red and black Adidas Sneakers and gray shorts.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter