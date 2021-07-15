10-year-old received CPR after being pulled from pool in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was pulled from a pool and received CPR from a lifeguard Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the child was swimming underwater when his father briefly looked away. It's unclear what caused the child to require medical attention.

A lifeguard and 19th district police officers pulled the boy from the water and performed CPR, police said. The child started breathing on his own and was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police say the pool will remain closed for the day following the incident.

