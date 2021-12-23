100+ vehicle pileup on I-94 in Jackson County

article

Authorities on Thursday, Dec. 23 responded to the scene of a crash involving more than 100 vehicles on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin, our news partners confirmed with Jackson Co. Dispatch.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says icy roads are likely a factor.

The Wisconsin DOT road conditions map indicates the western part of the state has ice-covered highways.

Both lanes of I-94, south of Osseo are closed due to the crash.

Statement from Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

"The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center would like to report that all primary and secondary roads in our county are ice-covered and slippery. We would like to remind everyone, if at all possible, for your safety please salty home and limit travel as needed."