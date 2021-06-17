12 injured, 1 dead in shooting spree in Peoria and Surprise; suspect identified

One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span on June 17 in Peoria, Glendale, and Surprise, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ashin Tricarico, is accused of murder and police said a weapon was found in his vehicle.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn’t immediately known.

"We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was, we don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this," Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference. "Obviously we want to figure this out because there’s a lot of scared people and people this affected."

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating the shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

Authorities were combing through at least eight separate shooting scenes, Sheffert said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims was found dead in a vehicle near Thunderbird Road on Loop 101. The freeway was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

The other victims had a range of injuries such as shrapnel from broken glass or injuries related to a car crash, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Peoria police got the initial call about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m., and eight more incidents were reported in the following 90 minutes, Sheffert said. At least four of the scenes were in Peoria and two were in Surprise.

According to police, the incident began when a drive-by shooting was reported in the area of 103rd and Northern avenues. Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

"At approximately 12:42 p.m., a member of the Surprise Fire-Medical Department was aware of the suspect vehicle description and located the vehicle in the area of 147th Avenue and Grand Avenue. The employee notified Surprise Police who responded, stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. A weapon was located on scene," said Sheffert.

Arrest scene near 147th Avenue and Grand Avenue in Surprise (Peoria Police Dept.)

An investigation determined that the suspect had been involved in at least eight other incidents in Peoria, Glendale and Surprise near the following locations:

103rd Avenue / West Northern Avenue

Loop 101 / Thunderbird Road

109th Avenue / West Union Hills Drive

111th Avenue / West Union Hills Drive

113th Avenue / West Bell Road

118th Avenue / West Bell Road

21800 North El Mirage Road

Loop 303 / Happy Valley Road

A map showing where all of the shootings occurred.

Police say they do not believe there to be any additional suspects or immediate danger to the community.

On the Peoria Police Department's Facebook page, officials stated, "The male suspect was booked on the following charges: 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault (Multiple Counts), Drive by Shooting (Multiple Counts), Endangerment. Please note that charges may be amended or added as needed dependent on the investigation."

Peoria Police say the victims range in age from 19 to 56 years old. "A 3-year-old child was in one of the vehicles that was shot at but thankfully was not struck or injured. The homicide victim is a 56-year-old male. Our thoughts are with all the victim’s, their families and the communities involved."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Peoria Police at 623-773-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Shooting victim speaks out

One victim is speaking out after he says he was dangerously close to losing his life.

"Yeah, I don't even know the guy," said Richard Valencia. "It was completely random."

Valencia spoke out after being discharged from Banner Del Webb Hospital. His left arm was bandaged after suffering a gunshot wound.

He says he was talking from the QuikTrip near 114th Avenue and Bell Road when someone in a white SUV started firing shots at him.

"The guy shot me," Valencia said. "He was in a white vehicle, I heard four or five shots. After I felt the shot, I pulled mine out, let three off back at him."

Valencia says he called his mother immediately and spent the afternoon in the hospital.

"I got hit once in the shoulder basically, and it went out this way," he explained. "Didn't hit any vital organs or any vital nerves or anything like that - went straight through in and out."

He says he's relieved the suspect is in custody, but is saddened by the number of people injured and the loss of someone's life.

Regardless, he's thankful he's alive.

"A centimeter over and I wouldn't have been standing here with you talking," Valencia said.

Witnesses describe the scene

Pastor Neil Betrue captured video outside Church of the Nations in Surprise as police arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting spree.

"Heard the helicopter overhead, saw a bunch of police officers in the parking lot, looked out, saw police officers forcing everyone to get back in their businesses," Betrue said.

The shootings led to numerous road closures, backing up traffic in the West Valley for hours.

"Because of road closures, there were cars backed up as far as I could see in both directions," said Ariana Newton.

Newton says she and her daughter went home as soon as she learned there was a shooter on the loose.

The suspect ended up being arrested right down the street from their house.

"I’ve heard about it on the news cause there are a lot of mass shootings, but you never think it is going to be so close to your house," Newton said. "It could’ve been me, could’ve been you."

As for Pastor Betrue, he says his thoughts tonight turn to the victims and their families.

"Of course my heart breaks for the families. The victims - we are praying for them."







The Associated Press contributed to this report.