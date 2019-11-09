12-week-old puppy stolen from Voorhees Animal Orphanage; suspect sought

article

Animal welfare officials are asking for the public’s help after they say a puppy was stolen from their Camden County shelter.

Voorhees Animal Orphanage put out the call early Saturday afternoon.

Police said a blonde woman driving a small white sedan stole the 12-week-old female puppy from the shelter's facility.

The Great Pyrenees mix pup, named Phoenix, was spayed Friday. Officials said she was in a quarantine area of the shelter when she was let out into her exterior kennel for a potty break. Less than five minutes later, a kennel worker reportedly noticed she was missing.

“Our priority is the safe return of this puppy,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “If the person who took it is reading this message, we urge you to do the right thing and return her to us. There will be no questions asked if she is safely returned.”

Officials noted that Phoenix is on pain medicine from her surgery, and her fresh incision requires cleaning.

Those interested in donating to Voorhees Animal Orphanage may do so here.