12-year-old girl struck by driver while attempting to board school bus in Bensalem

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a driver while attempting to board a school bus in Bucks County.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane in Bensalem.

Police said the victim was crossing the street to board the bus when she was struck by the driver. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary reports indicate that the school bus had its stop signal and bar activated, according to police.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating, per police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

