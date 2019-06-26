13-year-old boy injured in Kensington fire

article

Officials say a 13-year-old boy was injured in a house fire in Kensington.

The blaze broke out on the 3100 block of Potter Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say when they arrived the boy was still inside the home. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

It took crews more than an hour to get the flames under control

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.