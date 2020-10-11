13-year-old boy with autism reported missing from Seaside Heights

article

Authorities in Ocean County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

Police say 13-year-old Tayden McLeod was last seen leaving his home in Seaside Heights early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, McLeod was wearing a long sleeve Spiderman shirt and black pants with a red stripe. Police say Tayden is on the autism spectrum.

Anyone with information on McLeod's whereabouts is urged to contact Seaside Heights Police Department at 732-793-180 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027.

