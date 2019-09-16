13-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Anastasha Pizarro, 13, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at North 3rd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police described Pizarro as 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds with a small build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white t-shirt, pink camouflage sweater and white and purple Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Pizarro's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.