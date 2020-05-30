14 arrests made in ongoing George Floyd riots in Philadelphia

Police say at least fourteen people have been arrested Saturday after riots in response to the police custody death of George Floyd turned chaotic.

Philadelphia Poice Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reported Saturday night, 13 police officers have been injured as a result of the riots and four police vehicles, including one Pennslyvania State Police vehicle has been damaged.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that an armed man was arrested by highway patrol officers during an altercation with police. The suspect has been charged with firearms violations.

Officers in riot gear briefly clashed with protestors as they advanced towards the entrance of the Municipal Services Building. Protesters were seen throwing bottles at officers and using a fence to try and push through the police line. Officers with riot shields, helmets and batons managed to move the crowd backward.

Secondary to the clash, protestors attempted to topple the often vandalized statue of former controversial Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. Protestors spray painted the statue with graffiti and set a small fire.

The protests also saw several torched and vandalized police cruisers. Several businesses sustained broken windows and were tagged with graffiti.

