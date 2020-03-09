14-year-old girl missing from Kensington since Thursday

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Kensington.

Aurianna Hilton, 14, was last seen Thursday, March 5, on the 2100 block of East Auburn Street.

Police described Hilton as 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds with a small build, dark complexion and two black pony tails that fall below the ears.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt underneath a black sweater with the Kensington Capa high school logo, black khaki pants and black Jordan sneakers.

Police said Hilton has a physical ailment that requires supervision.

Anyone with any information on Hilton's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

