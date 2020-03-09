14-year-old girl missing from Kensington since Thursday
KENSINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Kensington.
Aurianna Hilton, 14, was last seen Thursday, March 5, on the 2100 block of East Auburn Street.
Police described Hilton as 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds with a small build, dark complexion and two black pony tails that fall below the ears.
She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt underneath a black sweater with the Kensington Capa high school logo, black khaki pants and black Jordan sneakers.
Police said Hilton has a physical ailment that requires supervision.
Anyone with any information on Hilton's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP