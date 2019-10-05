15-year-old boy killed, father injured in South Jersey hit-and-run; driver sought

article

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in South Jersey late Friday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Oak Street in Ocean County.

Police said the boy and his father were walking down the street when someone driving a dark, newer model Jeep Cherokee struck them. The driver was last seen traveling southbound on Albert Avenue.

The father, identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, sustained an injury to his elbow and was hospitalized for treatment. His 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.