15-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Catherine Wade, 15, was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.

Wade is described as 5-foot-5 and 240 pouns with a heavy build and curly, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a multicolored purse.

Police say Wade has reportedly run away numerous times in the past.

Anyone with information about Wade's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.