Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Catherine Wade, 15, was last seen Friday night in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Catherine Wade, 15, was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.

Wade is described as 5-foot-5 and 240 pouns with a heavy build and curly, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a multicolored purse.

Police say Wade has reportedly run away numerous times in the past.

Anyone with information about Wade's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.