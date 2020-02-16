15-year-old girl shot and killed inside New Castle County apartment

article

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed inside a New Castle County apartment on Saturday.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on the unit block of Bennett Court in Newport.

Responding officers found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det, M. Csapo at 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided online or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center offers support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1.

