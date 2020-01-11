15-year-old male shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A 15-year teenager was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, police were called to the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street Saturday, just after 1:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A 15-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds in his chest.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is active. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

