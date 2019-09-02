15-year-old swimmer missing off New Jersey beach

article

Rescue crews have been searching for a 15-year-old youth who went missing while swimming at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities say lifeguards and police responded to a report of two juvenile swimmers in distress at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday off Spring Lake beach in Monmouth County.

Police say a bystander and lifeguards rescued a young girl, but 15-year-old Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing could not be found.

Authorities closed the beach as dozens of emergency responders searched for the missing teenager.

Between 75 and 80 lifeguards from neighboring towns also joined the search with help from Coast Guard and Manasquan rescue vessels, a state police helicopter and first responders on jet skis.

A state police marine unit was to resume searching Monday as local police patrolled the shoreline.