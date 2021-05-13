16-year-old boy killed in Southwest Philly double shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 13-year-old wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 16-year-old was shot once in the chest. He was taken to CHOP where he died. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

