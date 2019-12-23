16-year-old boy shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the 3100 blockof North 25th Street.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

