16-year-old girl missing from Hamilton, NJ

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager missing from Mercer County.

Giana Charles, 16, was reported missing from Hamilton on Tuesday.

Charles was last seen at her home. She is known to frequent Kingsbury Square and Franklin Park in Trenton, according to police.

Officials described Charles as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and white pants.

Anyone with additional information regarding Charles' whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Kevin Krall at 609-689-5826 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

