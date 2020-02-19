16-year-old girl reported missing from Turnersville

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madelyn VanHorn was last seen at her home in Turnersville, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Feb. 18 around 7:30 p.m.

VanHorn is described as 5-foot-2, weighing around 105 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Kelly of the Washington Township Police Department at 856-307-7180 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext 2554.

