17 bodies found piled up in nursing home; NJ investigating

At least 17 bodies of coronavirus victims were reportedly discovered jammed into a makeshift morgue at a nursing home in Andover, New Jersey.

Police were tipped off to the bodies being improperly stored at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, including one body reportedly being stored in a shed. 13 of the bodies were moved from a "holding area" on Monday, according to the NJ Herald.

"They were just overwhelmed by the number of people who were expiring," Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told the NY Times.

Five bodies were found on Easter Sunday and 13 the next day. At least 68 people, including two nurses, connect to the facility have recently died.

The facility has since been equipped with a refrigerated truck, according to the Herald.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he was "heartbroken" and "outraged" by what happened at the facility. He said he directed the state's attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, to investigate what is happening there as well as at other long-term care homes in the state.

Deaths at New Jersey nursing homes are an ongoing problem.

In Paramus, at least 24 people have died at the New Jersey Veterans Home and at least 75 residents have tested positive for the virus.

In a Tweet, Grewal said he is "deeply concerned" about the number of people dying at nursing homes and that his office has begun a statewide investigation. "We'll follow the facts wherever they go," he tweeted. "Stay tuned."

More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

As of April 12, there were at least 2,646 deaths, up from about 450 deaths nearly two weeks ago.

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

With the Associated Press

