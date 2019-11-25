17-year-old boy missing from Center City

article

Police are asking for help locating a teenager reported missing from Center City.

Joseph Grant, 17, was last seen Thursday on the 2200 block of Bainbridge Street.

Grant is described as 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he is known to attend Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at Rodin Place on North 20th Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Anyone with any information on Grant's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

