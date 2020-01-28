17-year-old girl, 3-week-old daughter missing from Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager mother and her infant daughter, who have been reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia.

Maileya Brown, 17, and her 3-week-old daughter Maniyah were last seen at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Stevenson Terrace.

Maileya is described as 5-foot-8 and 167 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and wavy black hair that falls around the shoulder. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy jacket, gray tights and knee high boots.

A description of Maniyah was not provided.

Anyone with any information on Maileya’s and Maniyah’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

