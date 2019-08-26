17-year-old girl missing from Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia.

Elizabeth Prater, 17, was last seen at noon Saturday on the 3700 block of Pitt Place.

Prater is described as 5-foot-6 and 123 pounds with a small build, light complexion and curly, blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black tights and a tan shirt. She also has scars on both arms.

Police say Prater's mental condition was reported as "not fair."

Anyone with any information on Prater's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.