17-year-old injured during double shooting West Philadelphia, police say

A teenage boy and a young man were injured during a double shooting Sunday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Walnut Street just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old was shot one time in the left arm and a 23-year-old man was struck in the head, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. No word on what lead to the gunfire.

