17-year-old injured in Hunting Park shooting, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened on the 900 block of West Hunting Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the groin. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

