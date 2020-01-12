18-month-old and 26-year-old shot in East Germantown

article

An 18-month-old baby sustained a graze wound to the head Sunday after a shooting in East Germantown.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Pastorius Street Sunday, just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, one 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, along with the 18-month-old, who had a graze wound to the head.

Both victims were rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

