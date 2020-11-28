18 shot over weekend in Philadelphia as gun violence rages

Over a dozen people, including seven teens, have been wounded in shootings across Philadelphia this weekend. Police are investigating 12 scenes and have not made any arrests.

On Saturday night, police reported two shootings and a stabbing in neighborhoods across the city. Officers in Brewerytown say a 26-year-old man was shot in the butt near the intersection of Myrtlewood and Master Streets around 5 p.m. He is reportedly in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Police patrolling the city's 12th district responded to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where a 22-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the right arm. Officers say the man was shot on the 5800 block of Trinity Street just after 5 p.m.

Minutes later, a man showed up at Temple University Hospital after he was stabbed twice in the stomach near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue. The 38-year-old victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The cluster of violence is part of a violent day across the city. Officers in West Philadelphia report a 16-year-old is in critical condition and two other teens are hurt following a noontime shooting on Walton Avenue.

Investigators in West Philadelphia are also searching for a suspect responsible for opening fire on a car with an infant inside. Officers say a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are expected to survive and the baby was not hurt. Also in West Philadelphia, a 40-year-old is recovering after police say he was shot in the neck.

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., police say four teens were gunned down in two shootings in Castor and Ogontz. A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Castor Avenue. Two more teens, ages 16 and 18, are critical after a shooting in nearby Ogontz.

As Sunday began, four more men between the ages of 29 and 47 were wounded in shootings across the city. Included in the early morning violence, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

Around noon, authorities say two men were gunned down on the 700 block of East Tioga Street. Police said a 23-year-old was shot 4 times and a 38-year-old had two gunshot wounds on the backside. Both men are in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported in connection to any of the shootings. The motive for the violence remains under investigation.

