18-year-old girl wounded in Kensington shooting

article

Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the 3500 block of Emerald Street in Kensington.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by gunfire. Investigators say more than 30 shots were fired from two semi-automatic weapons. Two other cars and three houses were also struck.

The gunshot victim is currently at Temple University Hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

