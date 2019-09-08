19-year-old critical after being shot multiple times in West Philly

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in West Philadelphia left a 19-year-old critically wounded.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of South 52nd Street.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the back and legs. He was transproted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

