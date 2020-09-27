2 16-year-olds among 4 injured in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Two 16-year-old boys were among four people injured by gunfire overnight in West Philadelphia.

Police say the quadruple shooting happened on the 100 block of North Lindenwood Street around midnight.

Along with two teenage victims, police say a 46-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were also injured during the shooting.

All four victims are reportedly in stable condition at a city hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gun violence.

