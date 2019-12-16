2-alarm blaze in Southwest Philadelphia under control, per Philadelphia Fire Department
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A two-alarm fire raged in the city’s southwest side Monday evening.
Fire crews battled the two-alarm blaze at 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue. The Fire Department stated they placed the fire under control a little after 9 p.m.
Fire at 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue.
Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management tweeted the fire was at a fuel facility.
Crews got the call just before 7 Monday evening.
No injuries have been reported.
