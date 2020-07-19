2-alarm blaze rages through Horsham apartment building
HORSHAM, Pa. - Firefighters in Horsham battled a two-alarm blaze in an apartment complex Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the Blair Mill Apartment just before 6 a.m. Sunday, for a fire reportedly in a second floor apartment.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.
The blaze quickly turned into two-alarms as crews worked to safely evacuate all occupants while battling the fire.
The fire was brought under control by 6:30 a.m. Crews worked to douse hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
