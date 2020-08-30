2 boys, 7 and 10, fatally injured in serious Juniata Park car accident

article

Two children have died after a serious car accident in Juniata Park.

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and East Hunting Park Avenue early Sunday, about 12:40 a.m.

Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenue fatal accident.

Police believe two cars crashed at the intersection and, according to authorities, one of the cars attempted to drive on, but only managed to drive a short distance down the street. Investigators say the driver and a passenger attempted to walk away. Officials indicate they are in custody.

Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenue fatal accident.

Four people were in the second vehicle. Two boys, ages seven and 10, were fatally injured in the accident, one dying at the scene and the other dying at the hospital.

Advertisement

Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenue fatal accident.

The mother of the boys was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. The father was taken to St. Christopher’s and listed in stable condition.

Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenue fatal accident.

Officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP