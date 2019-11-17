2 children found unharmed after vehicle they were in was stolen in Chester

article

Police in Chester investigate after a car was stolen with two children inside of it.

Authorities say police responded to the 900 block of West 9th Street Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. due to a report of a vehicle theft.

According to officials, a vehicle was left running with two children, a six-year-old and a nine-month-old, inside of it. A suspect or suspects got into the running vehicle and drove off with the two children inside.

The vehicle was found about a block away a short time later with both of the children still in the vehicle. The children appeared to be unharmed, but an ambulance was called to the location to check the kids.

Police indicate the investigation is active, but have no suspects in custody.