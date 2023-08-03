2 dead, 2 missing in Buena home explosion that injured teen, infant: police

Two people are dead and two are still missing after a home explosion in Atlantic County, New Jersey, that left an infant and teenager injured.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old were rescued from the home and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital.

The infant victim is being treated for burns, according to police, and is currently in critical condition. The teenage victim is in stable condition.

Four people were originally reported missing immediately after the fire, which officials confirmed was started by an explosion of some kind. The bodies of two people were later found in the rubble.

Police reported that a 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl, and two adults - 52 and 73 - were inside the home during the explosion. They did not specify which bodies were recovered from the blast.

Investigators have not disclosed what triggered the blast, but police reported that they are treating the blast site as a crime scene, with local and federal agencies involved in the investigation.

Several houses on the block were affected by the blast, and even more homes were evacuated following the incident. Utilities were also shut off in the area temporarily.