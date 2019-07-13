2 injured after home invasion in Spring Garden

article

Police are searching for the suspect of a home invasion in Spring Garden.

A man and a woman were getting ready for bed when a person broke into their apartment on the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Street Friday night, according to officials.

“We heard someone, a man’s voice saying ‘Get up, get up!’ And, all we heard was a woman scream,” a neighbor said.

Police investigate Mount Vernon Street home invasion.

According to investigators, the couple confronted the man, at which point he assaulted them and left through the front door, taking a backpack and bag with him.

The two victims were treated at Temple University Hospital.