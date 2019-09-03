2 injured after shooting at veterans apartment complex in Chester County

article

Police are investigating following a shooting incident at a veterans apartment complex in Chester County that left at least two people injured.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Whitehall Apartments complex on the 3700 block of Schuylkill Road in East Vincent Township.

Officials say the victims were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.