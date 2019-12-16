2 kids find two women unresponsive after school

article

Two kids came home from school to find two women unresponsive in a home in East Mount Airy.

Officials say, police were called to the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue Monday afternoon, just before 3:30.

Police arrived to find two juveniles, just home from school, who found two women unresponsive with head wounds.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, a firearm was discovered next to one of the women.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP