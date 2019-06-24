2 killed, 3 injured in South Philadelphia shootings, stabbing

A domestic dispute in South Philadelphia ended with a man stabbed and three people shot, one fatally.

Authorities say the incident may have also spurred another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 2100 block on Bailey Terrace.

Police say a 26-year old man was stabbed in his arm, and he then shot two women and a man.

One of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries. The two other victims, a 51-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The second shooting happened about 90 minutes later on a nearby street. Authorities say it may have been an act of retaliation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.