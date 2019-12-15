2 killed, 4 injured after Tacony crash; driver arrested

Two people have died and four others are wounded following a two-vehicle crash in Tacony.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday at Cottmon and Torresdale avenues.

Police said a 27-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu blew a red light and crashed into a Nissan Maxima carrying four female passengers. One of the young women was ejected and killed. Two of the women — ages 18 and 30 — were hospitalized in stable condition, while a 29-year-old woman was critically injured.

The male driver was hospitalized in stable condition and arrested in connection with the crash. He has yet to be identified.

The male driver's passenger, an 18-year-old male, was transported to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where he was prononuced dead.

Authorities have yet to identify either of the deceased passengers.

Speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash, according to police. A bottle of alcohol was recovered from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

