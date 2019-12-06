2 killed, several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola; gunman dead

Authorities say a gunman opened fire on multiple people Friday morning at a naval air station in Florida — killing at least two people and leaving several others hurt.

The U.S. Navy confirmed that two people, in addition to the gunman, were killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, reported sometime around 7 a.m. local time.

Area hospital representatives told The Associated Press earlier that at least 11 people were hospitalized.

Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Six more were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions.

An ambulance is parked outside of Ascension Sacred Heart Medical Park after a shooting was reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo credit: WALA-TV)

The Pensacola News Journal reported a “heavy law enforcement presence” at the base. “Several” military ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene, according to the newspaper.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the base posted earlier on Facebook.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office was monitoring the shooting and offering its “full support” to law enforcement. President Donald Trump was also briefed on the situation.

NAS Pensacola, which is located along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. It serves as the home for the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, as well as the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command.

The incident was reported just days after a U.S. sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, leaving two victims dead and one injured before killing himself.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.