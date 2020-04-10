2 masked suspects sought after man shot in Frankford

article

Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital.

Around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a gas station on the 4800 block of Tacony Street for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Responding officers rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have described the suspects as two men wearing dark clothing and blue surgical masks.

