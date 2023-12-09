Expand / Collapse search
2 Mega Millions jackpot tickets sold at same Los Angeles gas station Friday night

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 11:53AM
LOS ANGELES - Two Southern California residents are bound to be feeling very lucky today.

According to the California lottery, two Mega Millions jackpot tickets were sold at the same Encino gas station on Friday night.

The Chevron gas station is located on Ventura Blvd near Lindley Ave.

The two tickets held the winning numbers of 21-26-53-66-70 with a jackpot number of lucky 13. The unique win earned the ticket holders a grand prize of $395 million to share.